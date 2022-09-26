BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is being held without bail after shooting into an unmarked Boston police vehicle over the weekend, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Alberto Polanco, 20, is facing a number of gun-related charges after he allegedly shot into the vehicle on Sunday, Sept. 25.

In a press release, the DA’s office detailed how, leading up to the incident, police were responding to a report of shots being fired near Waumbeck Street in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood around 6 p.m.

Multiple officers were called in, including one in an unmarked police vehicle that was reportedly hit by bullets as it responded. The DA’s office said the officer was uninjured and able to call in a description of the shooter, who was later identified as Polanco.

The Roxbury resident was soon found and arrested at his apartment, with police finding a handgun and ammunition, as well.

Polanco is now facing charges that include:

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Dwelling.

According to the DA’s office, Polanco also has a pending case related to a shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, dating back to May.

“This could have easily ended up being a far more tragic situation, with the officer or bystanders hit by bullets so carelessly and dangerously fired on an early Sunday evening,” said Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. “Luckily that didn’t happen, but this is another reminder of how our neighborhoods are threatened by illegal guns and the people who use them.”

Polanco is currently being held without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing on Thursday, Sept. 29.

