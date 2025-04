SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of two men found dead in Salem Wednesday.

Jay Blodget, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Salem District Court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

