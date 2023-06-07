HOLDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is facing multiple charges, including a count of attempted murder, after crews contained “an intentionally set fire” that ripped through a home in Holden, according to officials.

The Holden Fire Department said its crews were called to the area of 25 Juniper Lane around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, where heavy flames could be seen engulfing parts of a home’s basement and first floor.

According to the department, two alarms were struck as multiple fire departments sent personnel to help put out the blaze at the single-family house.

Authorities said two civilians were evaluated and treated while no firefighters were injured during the response.

Holden FD said it took around two hours to put out the blaze, which appeared to heavily damage a large portion of the front of the home, based on photos shared by the department.

In a joint-statement from both Fire Chief Russell Hall and Holden Police Chief Timothy Sherblom, officials said an investigation of the fire led to state and local police determining it had started in the home’s garage and was intentionally set. An adult male was taken into custody as a result.

According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, Evan Kelley, 32, of Holden was arraigned in Leominster District Court on charges that included:

Arson of a dwelling

Attempted murder

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person 60 or older

Assault and battery on a person 60 or over

Threatening to commit a crime

Malicious damage to a motor vehicle

A spokesperson for the DA’s office said Kelley was ordered held without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Monday, June 12.

