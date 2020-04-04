Suspect arrested for armed robbery in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man for an armed robbery early Saturday morning in Attleboro.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a robbery at Cumberland Farms just after 12:30 a.m. on County Street were told that a suspect brandished a firearm and threatened the convenience store clerk with it, police said.

A suspect matching the description given by the store clerk was found exiting a wooded area near Attleboro High School on Rathbun Willard Drive around 1:16 a.m., police said.

With the help of state police, authorities located a pellet gun that looked like a semi-automatic pistol in a wooded area between Bushee Street and Capron Park, according to police.

The suspect, identified as Jose Oliva, 20, of Attleboro, was placed under arrest and is being held without release until his arraignment on Monday.

