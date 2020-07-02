Suspect arrested, held without bail in connection with Medford shooting

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a suspect they say was wanted in connection to a shooting last month in Medford.

Officers responding to an accident on Shephard Road around 3 p.m. on June 14 found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes that had been shot at earlier, police said.

The driver and two passengers of the second vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Both cars were rendered inoperable.

An investigation determined that Jeovani L. Robinson was the alleged shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said.

Robinson was taken into custody without incident just after 7 a.m. at a relative’s home on Thursday in Dorchester, according to police.

He was booked in Medford and arraigned on an assault to murder charge, police said.

He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for July 14.

