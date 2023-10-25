BOSTON (WHDH) - A person has been arrested in connection with two reported sexual assaults at Boston University on Tuesday, officials said.

In a statement, Boston University Police commended the students who came forward to report both cases, during which a suspect inappropriately touched the reporting person.

According to authorities, the first case happened Tuesday morning along Commonwealth Avenue near Kenmore Square, with the victim, a BU student, walking down a sidewalk when they were touched inappropriately by the suspect, who then took off.

Eight hours later, another student was touched inappropriately while riding a campus shuttle on Commonwealth Ave.

The suspect was later arrested overnight on an outstanding warrant issued from Waltham District Court.

“With the arrest, the individual is no longer a threat to the community. Our thoughts are with our students that were assaulted and the University has offered them support,” the statement read.

As of Wednesday evening, police had not yet released the name of the suspect. It was also not clear when he would be formally charged.

