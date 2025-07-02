BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in a deadly 2021 shooting in Roxbury.

Marc Lamothe, 36, of Dorchester, was arrested in connection with the July 2021 homicide of Joshua Smith, 29 at the time of his death.

Police said they found Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Seaver Street. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Lamothe is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

