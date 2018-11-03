Suspect arrested in Braintree double stabbing

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - One person has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Braintree on Saturday.

Officers responding to the area of 200 Grove St. found two victims suffering from stab wounds, according to Braintree police. They were both taken to nearby hospitals.

One suspect, whose name has not been released, has been detained in connection with the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

