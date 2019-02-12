Suspect arrested in break-in at Seekonk seafood market

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old Rhode Island man has been arrested in connection with a break-in at Tony’s Seafood in Seekonk early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a commercial alarm at the Fall River Avenue market quickly determined that the business had been broken into by someone who used a cinder block to smash the front window and steal money from the cash register, according to Seekonk Police Chief Frank John.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance images, police determined the two suspects had fled to nearby Mary’s Motor Lodge after the break-in. While surveilling the motel, police spotted a suspicious man who fled into the woods when he saw the officers.

After a brief foot chase, Luther Parente was arrested without incident.

Police learned that Parente was wanted on a warrant out of Rhode Island for second-degree robbery.

He is expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on charges including being a fugitive from justice, breaking and entering a building to commit a felony, malicious destruction of property, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The incident remains under investigation.

