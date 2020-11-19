Suspect arrested in Brockton hit-and-run that left 72-year-old woman dead

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Brockton that claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman earlier this week, officials announced Thursday.

Michael Blanche, 33, of Brockton, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Brockton District Court on charges including leaving the scene of a crash causing death, negligent motor vehicle homicide, speeding, failure to yield, and operating a motor vehicle after suspension, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 259 Pleasant St. around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday found Marie Rose Bienaime, of Brockton, unresponsive in the street, police said.

Bienaime was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Blanche was identified as the driver after investigators found the vehicle he was driving behind an abandoned residence, according to Cruz.

An investigation remains ongoing.

