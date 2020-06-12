Suspect arrested in Brockton hit-and-run that left pedestrian critically injured

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Brockton on Friday has been taken into custody in Braintree.

Officers called to the intersection of Main and Court streets around 3 p.m. found a pedestrian suffering from serious injuries after witnesses said he was struck by a four-door silver sedan, before that sedan sped off toward Montello Street, according to a police spokesperson.

The victim, who was on his way to a job interview, was airlifted to Beth Israel Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Officers investigating the incident later received a tip about a car matching that description speeding in Holbrook.

Braintree Police caught up with the Honda sedan that had a shattered windshield near Garden Park and Plain Street.

While fleeing from police, the Honda nearly hit another pedestrian, according to police.

Then the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old South Boston Resident Kyle Pollard, got out of the car and took off on foot into a wooded area. He was later brought down by a K9 officer.

He was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment of injuries he received at the scene of the arrest. His injuries are considered to be superficial and non-life-threatening.

Pollard is facing a number of charges including failure to stop for police, operating to endanger and operating without a license.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Pollard will be arraigned at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)