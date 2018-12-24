BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man is facing an assault charge after police say he stabbed another man in Mattapan on Christmas Eve.

Officers responding to the area of 760 Cummins Highway around 12:30 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.

The victim allegedly told police he was punched, chased, and stabbed by 43-year-old Herbert Bousseau before escaping onto Cummins Highway.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Bousseau was later located and arrested on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

