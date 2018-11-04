Suspect arrested in connection to shots fired in South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man was arrested in connection with shots fired in the South End on Saturday morning.

Police responding to the area of Emerald Court and Shawmut Avenue about 8:08 a.m. say Jamaal Gross-Christie was at Ringgold Park when shots were fired.

During an investigation, police say they found Gross-Christie’s sweatshirt and firearm, which showed signs of having been recently shot, in the area.

Gross-Christie was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, firearm discharged within 500-feet of a dwelling, and assault with intent to murder. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

