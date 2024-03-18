BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is facing criminal charges in connection with an arson fire at an Auto Zone in East Boston on Monday and investigators are looking into whether she’s behind other similar crimes, officials said.

Crews responding to the Liberty Plaza on Border Street, where there had already been two suspected arson fires reported at businesses on Saturday night, found a plume of smoke coming out of the of Auto Zone on Monday morning.

“We all ran to aisle one and there was a fire where the seat covers are located,” one employee said, adding she immediately focused on a woman who was trying to leave the store and followed her while calling for the police, who later placed the woman under arrest.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Boston fire crews extinguished the fire quickly.

The Boston Fire Department is investigating the incident and whether it’s tied to other arson fires in the plaza.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

