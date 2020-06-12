Suspect arrested in connection with Brockton hit-and-run that left pedestrian in critical conditon

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Brockton on Friday has been taken into custody in Braintree.

Officers called to the intersection of Main and Court streets around 3 p.m. found a pedestrian suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a four-door silver sedan, before that sedan sped off toward Montello Street, according to a police spokesperson.

The victim was airlifted to Beth Israel Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Officers investigating the incident later received a tip about a car matching that description speeding in Holbrook.

Braintree Police caught up with the Honda sedan near Garden Park and Plain Street.

The suspect was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment of injuries he received at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)