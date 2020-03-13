Suspect arrested in connection with deadly 2019 Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting last year in Dorchester that left a 24-year-old man dead.

Officers investigating the May 8 shooting death of Donell Davis on Milton Avenue arrested Ricard Washington, 25, of Boston, in Atlanta and returned him to Boston Thursday, according to the Boston Police Department.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Suffolk Superior Court.

