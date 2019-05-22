Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Dorchester shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Dorchester Tuesday night.

Sahkeem McNeill, 28, was taken into custody in Brockton Wednesday morning, Boston police confirmed.

He is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday in Dorchester District Court.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 95 Millet St. about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

