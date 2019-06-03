Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Holyoke stabbing

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing on Holyoke on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on High Street found Miguel Maroto, 21, suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Steven Maitlin, 20, of Holyoke, was arrested shortly after police identified him as the suspect.

He is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge Monday in Holyoke District Court.

