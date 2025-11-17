BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly stabbing in Mattapan on Saturday night, officials said.

Javonte Robinson, 29, of Mattapan, was arrested in Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon on a warrant out of Dorchester District Court charging him with murder, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 30 Fremont St. around 3 p.m. found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

