TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Taunton last year, officials said.

Manny Pina, of Taunton, has been taken into custody in connection with the May 4 murder of 33-year-old Johnny Lajoie on Highland Avenue and is now facing murder and unlawful carrying of a firearm charges, according to a statement issued by Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III.

Pina was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court.

