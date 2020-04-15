BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenage girl in Boston on Wednesday, officials said.

Anthony Kelley, of Dorchester, is facing charges including murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Topliff and Speedweel streets about 3:30 p.m. found a female victim in her late teens suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim, who was identified by family members as a 17-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

