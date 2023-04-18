WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to an area hospital and a suspect was arrested after a reported stabbing at a Clark University gym Tuesday, Worcester police said.

Police said officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to a basketball court inside the gym in the area of Downing Street. Once on scene, police said officers found two male stabbing victims with serious injuries.

Police said neither the people who were stabbed nor the person who was arrested appeared to be Clark students.

Clark University shared a separate statement around 7:30 p.m., saying its police department and Worcester police were responding to “an active situation at the Kneller Athletic Complex involving a group fight in which two individuals were injured by knife.”

7NEWS spoke with a graduate student who said he is friends with student athletes who were working out in the gym at the time of this incident.

The student, Quinn Berube, said his friends saw a pickup basketball game being played and believed the stabbing was connected to the game.

While Berube said people on campus weren’t particularly concerned since students didn’t appear to be involved, he said this kind of violence on campus is still alarming.

“I think its very shocking but, honestly, in today’s world, you can’t really be surprised about these things anymore especially happening on campuses,” Berube said. “I think we’re just lucky that not more people were injured.”

Some officers were seen still on campus as of around 9 p.m.

In an update later Tuesday night, police said the two people who were stabbed were 17 and 23 years old.

Police said officers speaking with witnesses determined the fight started during a basketball game.

Police also publicly identified the person who was arrested as Knowledge Bethea, 18.

Bethea is now facing charges including two counts of armed assault to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

