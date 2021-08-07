BOSTON (WHDH) - Police on Saturday arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Boston’s South End on Friday night.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot in the area of 162 West Concord St. around 9:30 p.m. found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Derermell Robinson, 23, of Boston, was placed under arrest and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

