TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A person has been arrested in connection with an armed home invasion and shooting in Taunton on Saturday morning that left a person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at an apartment complex on Dean Street around 7 a.m. found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Taunton Police Chief Eric P. Nichols. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

A suspect was also located and taken into custody at the scene.

Anyone with information ris asked to contact the Taunton Police Department Detective Division at 508-824-7522.

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