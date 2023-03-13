LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell have made an arrest following a shooting on Friday that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Monday, the Lowell Police Department announced the arrest of Sovandara Khiaosoth, 29, who is now facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting on Lilley Avenue.

Officers were first called to the area around 10:30 p.m. on March 10 for multiple reports of gunshots and a person down, according to Deputy Superintendent of Lowell Police Mark LeBlanc.

LeBlanc said first responders who arrived at Lilley Avenue soon found an adult male “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began rendering medical aid.”

From there, the victim was taken to a local hospital and then a hospital in Boston for further treatment.

Following an investigation, the department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau identified Khiaosoth, a Lowell resident, as the alleged shooter. The 29 year old was arrested the next day on March 11, and now faces charges that include:

Armed Assault with Intent to Murder

Possession of a Firearm Without a License

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Discharging a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Dwelling

A&B Dangerous Weapon Serious Bodily Injury

A&B Dangerous Weapon t/w Firearm

Details on the condition of the victim have not yet been released.

