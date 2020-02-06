Suspect arrested in connection with morning armed robbery in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man they say stole cash and cigarettes from a market on Thursday morning in Manchester.

Officers responding to a reported robbery around 5:15 a.m. were told that a suspect had brandished what looked like a black handgun and pushed a clerk at Uncle Bob’s Market behind the counter to open the register, police said.

The suspect then grabbed the cash and cigarettes before leaving the market, according to police.

A K-9 was deployed, which led them to the suspect, identified as Miguel Alicea-Velazquez, 47, who was hanging around Kimball Street, according to police.

Officers had probable cause to conclude he was the suspect of the robbery and placed him under arrest, police said.

He is being charged with armed robbery, resisting arrest and falsifying physical evidence, according to police.

He will be arraigned on Friday in Hilsborough Superior Court, along with Natalie Lombard, 35, who allegedly helped discard evidence of the crime, according to police.

