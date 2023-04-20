QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in Quincy over the weekend appeared in court for the first time on Thursday and was ordered held without bail.

Quincy police say Michael Campbell, 30, was taken into custody without incident in Boston the day before and faced several charges, including armed assault to murder.

Investigators tracked Campbell down after the alleged home invasion on Granite Street on Sunday night.

One resident living in the house previously spoke with 7NEWS, saying a man armed with a gun knocked on their door, asked for someone who does not live at the house and then entered the home. The resident said the man at one point tried to zip-tie the people inside.

“The suspect forced his way into the residence, pulled out what was believed to be a black handgun, forced all of the four individuals in the home into the kitchen, ordered them to the ground, and zip-tied their hands,” the prosecution said in court.

Campbell allegedly fired two shots during the ordeal, missing the residents – one of whom was able to run from the house to call police.

Another victim was able to to free themselves from their constraints and grab a knife, stabbing Campbell in the head at one point before he ran from the scene.

Police later arrived to find the residents, three of whom were suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and were later released.

Campbell was later located in Mattapan by Boston police. The suspect was also hospitalized and received up to 20 stitches.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)