Suspect arrested in connection with Randolph hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Randolph on Saturday is facing a slew of charges, according to police.

Officers called to the scene around 10:40 p.m. found a pedestrian suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a truck, according to a release issued by the department.

Officers investigating the incident later received a tip about a truck that had been towed to an autobody shop in Brockton with damage consistent with the details of the hit-and-run.

Evidence gathered off the vehicle matched that left behind at the crash and officers made contact with the owner, 54-year-old Gregory Princeton.

Princeton originally told police a friend had borrowed the truck and struck a deer.

However, police said that upon further questioning Princeton admitted to hitting the pedestrian fled the scene because he “freaked out.”

He is due to be arraigned in Hingham District Court on a number of charges including, negligent operation, operating with a revoked license, leaving the scene of a personal injury, intimidating and misleading a witness, and filing a false insurance claim.

