Suspect arrested in connection with recent vehicle vandalism in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston man has been arrested in connection with a recent rash of vandalized vehicles in the neighborhood, police said.

Edward Mahoney, 38, was arrested about 4:22 p.m. Thursday on two counts of destruction of personal property as part of an ongoing investigation into vandalized vehicles in South Boston earlier this month, according to a post on the Boston Police Department’s website.

Investigators keyed in on him after reviewing video footage of an incident that occurred on Aug. 1 in the area of 190 Old Colony Ave.

Mahoney is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

