Suspect arrested in connection with Salem, NH armed robberies

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges in connection with two armed robberies last month, officials said.

Matthew Roz, 41, of Bow, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of armed robbery in connection with robberies at the Pearly’s Candy and Nuts on Dec. 7 and Klemm’s Mobil Gas Station two days later, according to Salem New Hampshire Deputy Police Chief Joel Dolan.

He was ordered held at the Middleton Jail in Middleton on a fugitive from justice charge.

It’s unclear when he will be arraigned on the new charges.

