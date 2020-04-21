Suspect arrested in connection with South End stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston man is facing an assault and battery charge after police say he stabbed a man during a drug deal in the South End on Monday.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 1850 Washington St. about 7:30 p.m. found the victim suffering from an apparent slash wound, according to Boston police.

The victim allegedly told police that he was trying to buy drugs when he was stabbed.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, police arrested Elvin Torres, 48, on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

