Suspect arrested in connection with theft of Terry Francona’s ’04, ’07 World Series rings

Phoenix, AZ (WHDH) — An Arizona man is facing criminal charges after police say he stole former Red Sox manager Terry Francona’s World Series rings and sold them to a sports memorabilia store in Pheonix.

Jamey Estep, 33, was arrested Tuesday on charges of second-degree burglary, theft, and trafficking in stolen property in connection with the sale of the 2004 and 2007 World Series rings, which were reported stolen Nov. 7.

Through an investigation, the rings were recovered along with a check for $245, 830 that was made out to Fracona that prosecutors believe was fraudulently deposited earlier this year.

No additional information was immediately released.

