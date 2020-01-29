Suspect arrested in connection with Worcester hit-and-run crash that left pedestrian seriously injured

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Worcester earlier this month has been nabbed, police say.

Shaonte Roux, 21, is facing several charges including, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and negligent operation to endanger after they allegedly struck a 29-year-old woman while she was crossing the street around 9:15 p.m. Jan. 14, according to police.

The victim of the crash remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle that was traveling east on Chandler St. had stopped to let the victim cross when Roux’s car — which was traveling west — struck the victim and kept driving, police said.

No further information has been released.

