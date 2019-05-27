Suspect arrested in deadly Brockton shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man accused of fatally shooting a New Bedford man late Friday night is facing a murder charge.

Queito Miranda, 28, is scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton District Court Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Highland Street in Brockton just before 11:30 p.m. found 32-year-old Earl Thomas in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a spokeswoman for the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Thomas was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office received an arrest warrant for Miranda around 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

Miranda was placed under arrest in Worcester around 1:25 p.m. and transported to the Brockton Police Department.

