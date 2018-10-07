Suspect arrested in deadly Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Dorchester on Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 528 Washington St. found a man in his 60s suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say an unnamed suspect is in custody on several charges, including murder.

The incident remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

