Suspect arrested in deadly Hillsborough, NH stabbing

HILLSBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in Hillsborough, New Hampshire last year, officials said.

Matthew Fay, of Hillsborough, New Hampshire, was arrested Thursday in connection with the December stabbing death of Bett Wilson, 51, whose body was found in a trailer on Henniker Road, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner, and Hillsborough Police Chief David Roarick said in a statement.

Fay is expected to be arraigned Friday on a second-degree murder charge in Hillsborough County Superior Court- Northern District.

