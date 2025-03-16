HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is in custody in connection with a shooting in Hyannis early Sunday morning that left a 41-year-old man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on North Street around 1 a.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Soon after, a pickup truck believed to have been involved in the shooting was stopped and a 36-year-old Yarmouth man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

He is being held without bail.

