Suspect arrested in deadly Manchester, NH shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a woman who was found fatally shot in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday night, officials said.

Justin Moura will be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court for “recklessly causing” the death of 34-year-old Tanya Hall, according to a joint press release issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo T. Capano.

Investigators say Moura shot Hall to death with a handgun near Manchvegas Bar and Grill.

An autopsy found that Hall’s death was caused by a gunshot wound to the back and that the manner of her death was homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)