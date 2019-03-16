Suspect arrested in deadly Methuen shooting

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Lawrence man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Methuen early Friday morning that left a 30-year-old man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 170 Broadway about 3 a.m. found Kelvin Frias, of Lawrence, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

He was taken to a Boston hospital, where he died on Saturday.

After an investigation, Remy Salazar was identified as the suspect.

He was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Salazar will be arraigned Monday in Nashua District Court on outstanding warrants and for being a fugitive from justice. It’s unclear when he will be returned to the Bay State to face a murder charge.

