NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a deadly shooting in New Bedford in May, officials announced

Malique Smith, of New Bedford, was arrested in Fall River on charges of murder, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying an illegal loaded firearm, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

He is expected to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near the Richdale Food Market around 6:45 p.m. on May 14 found Joseph Pauline, 32, of New Bedford, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

