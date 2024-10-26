PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting in a Plymouth parking lot on Friday evening that left a 41-year-old man dead, according to police.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Middle Street around 5:45 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Plymouth police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

A suspect was arrested on scene without incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

