Suspect arrested in ‘disturbing, unprovoked’ attack on elderly man at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have arrested a Boston man in connection with a “disturbing and unprovoked” attack on an elderly man at the MBTA’s Park Street Station on Monday, transit police said.

Officers responding to a reported attack around 9 p.m. found the 84-year-old man suffering from injuries.

After an investigation, police arrested Mozamel Abdul-Rahman, 32, on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on an elderly person.

