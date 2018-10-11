Suspect arrested in domestic stabbing in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a domestic stabbing in Franklin on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a stab wound on North Park Street about 8 a.m. found a victim stabbed in the arm, according to Franklin police. The victim was taken to Milford Hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

One female suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested at the scene and taken to the police station for processing.

She is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Wrentham District Court.

