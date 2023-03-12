BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mashpee man has been arrested in connection with the attempted bank robbery of a bank inside a Stop & Shop in Dorchester on Saturday, officials said.

Officers who conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the area of Washington and East Berkeley streets arrested Lukas Gauthier, 27, on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, operating after revocation or suspension, and attempted bank robbery.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

