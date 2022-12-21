BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is facing criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that led to another woman suffering life-threatening stab wounds, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the fight spilled over into a shopping plaza, where a woman was found with stab wounds, according to police.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

A woman, whose named has not been released, was arrested in connection with the attack.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)