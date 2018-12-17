Suspect arrested in double stabbing at Bridgewater home

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is under arrest in connection with a double-stabbing at a home in Bridgewater early Monday morning that left two people hospitalized.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a stabbing at a home on Yoke Road around 5 a.m. found a man and woman suffering from knife wounds, according to Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte.

They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital and their conditions weren’t immediately released.

A male suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested at the scene.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

