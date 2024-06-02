A 27-year-old man is facing criminal charges after a shooting in Brockton early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Falconer Avenue around 1:45 a.m. found a Fall River woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said.

She was rushed to a hospital in Boston to be treated for her injuries.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.