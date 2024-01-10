LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is in custody after authorities say he fatally stabbed another man Tuesday night at a McDonald’s in Lawrence.

Marcos A. Muniz, 47, was arrested and charged with the murder of Kendrick Marcus Brown, 32.

Officers respondind to a reported fight at the 50 Broadway fast food restaurant around 5 p.m. on Tuesday found Brown suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to a joint statement issued by Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Acting Lawrence Police Chief William Castro.

Brown was treated on scene by members of the Lawrence Police Department before being transported via ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Muniz is expected to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)