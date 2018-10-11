Suspect arrested in Leominster Bank robbery

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (AP) - A man is facing criminal charges in connection with a bank robbery in Leominster on Thursday after he was identified by several witnesses, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported bank robbery at the Santander bank on Park Street spoke to tellers who said the suspect walked into the bank, handed them a note demanding a large sum of money and then fled on foot, police said.

After receiving tips from the public, police arrested 43-year-old David Bennett, of Leominster, on Whitney Street on a charge of unarmed robbery.

Further charges are currently under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)