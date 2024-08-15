MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting inside a convenience store in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Diogene Nsengiyumva, of Manchester, turned himself over to police in connection with the 9:50 a.m. shooting on Maple Street, according to Manchester police.

Officers responding to the shooting learned a 27-year-old man had walked into Ellliot Hospital with a gunshot wound and was in critical but stable condtion.

Nsengiyumva is expected to be arraigned on charges of first-degree assault, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and theft by unauthorized taking (shoplifting).

